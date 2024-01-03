Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 49.10% and a negative net margin of 340.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
