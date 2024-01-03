Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Down 11.6% in December

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.66. Aeterna Zentaris has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 49.10% and a negative net margin of 340.56%. Analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

