Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Update

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,664,900 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the November 30th total of 2,365,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.1 days.

Advantage Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Advantage Energy stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

