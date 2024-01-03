Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of AMD opened at $138.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,154.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.