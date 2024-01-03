Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $138.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,154.83, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $151.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $855,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 152.0% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,400,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,611 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

