Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Adobe in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the software company will earn $3.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.44. The consensus estimate for Adobe’s current full-year earnings is $14.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.63 EPS.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADBE. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

Adobe Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $580.07 on Monday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $591.51 and a 200 day moving average of $547.01. The stock has a market cap of $264.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,606,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the software company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the software company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.