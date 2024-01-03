Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 136.5 days.
Adler Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADPPF opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Adler Group has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64.
About Adler Group
