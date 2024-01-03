Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 136.5 days.

Adler Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADPPF opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Adler Group has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64.

About Adler Group

Adler Group SA engages in the purchase, management, and development of multifamily residential real estate properties in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management, Adler RE, Consus, and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units, as well as It also engages in holding, operating, and selling commercial units; and the modernization, maintenance, real estate investment, development of middle income houses, and management of non-vacant units.

