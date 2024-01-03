AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Short Interest Up 14.2% in December

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the November 30th total of 7,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,297,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AdaptHealth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AdaptHealth by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $990.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $804.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.60 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AHCO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AHCO

About AdaptHealth

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.