Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPC. JMP Securities cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.92. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.28.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.51%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.