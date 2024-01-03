Accurate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,253 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,778 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

