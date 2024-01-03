Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $242,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $231.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $240.68. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,929,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,290 shares of company stock valued at $49,380,030. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.