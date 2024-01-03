Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Raymond James upped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $201.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

