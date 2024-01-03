Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 687 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $3,106,797.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,503,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.30, for a total value of $730,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,399,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total transaction of $3,106,797.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,503,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,882 shares of company stock valued at $57,313,539 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Argus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.44.

MongoDB stock opened at $383.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $390.20 and a 200-day moving average of $381.10. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.59 and a 1-year high of $442.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

