Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,000 MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision Stock Performance

MVIS opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of MicroVision from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

