Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Abitibi Royalties Inc. (CVE:RZZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$26.80 and last traded at C$27.00. 4,551 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.15.
Abitibi Royalties Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$336.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.00.
Abitibi Royalties Company Profile
Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine that includes the East Malartic, Odyssey, Sladen, Sheehan, Jeffrey, Barnat Extension, Gouldie Zone, and the Charlie Zone.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abitibi Royalties
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- Stock Average Calculator
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Abitibi Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abitibi Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.