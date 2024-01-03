Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Abitibi Royalties Inc. (CVE:RZZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$26.80 and last traded at C$27.00. 4,551 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.15.

Abitibi Royalties Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$336.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.00.

Abitibi Royalties Company Profile

Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine that includes the East Malartic, Odyssey, Sladen, Sheehan, Jeffrey, Barnat Extension, Gouldie Zone, and the Charlie Zone.

