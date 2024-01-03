AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.3% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $80,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

