AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 405,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,532,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 532,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 3.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $287.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

