8,939 Shares in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,630,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter worth approximately $154,430,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 4.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Griffon in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.54. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

