3,859 Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,859 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 21.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth $217,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMO stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3619 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

