133654 (SVY.TO) (TSE:SVY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

133654 (SVY.TO) (TSE:SVY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.88. 133654 (SVY.TO) shares last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 8,144 shares traded.
133654 (SVY.TO) Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.88.
133654 (SVY.TO) Company Profile
Savanna Energy Services Corp (Savanna) is a Canada-based drilling, well servicing and oilfield rentals company. It operates through three segments: corporate, services and drilling. The corporate segment provides management and administrative services to its subsidiaries and their respective operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 133654 (SVY.TO)
- Trading Halts Explained
- These pet stocks can rebound in 2024
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- AT&T could be the best placeholder stock before rate cuts come
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Wall Street sees 30% gains in these 2 footwear stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 133654 (SVY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 133654 (SVY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.