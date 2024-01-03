1,172 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.4% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 171,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 21,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW stock opened at $260.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.64. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $265.00.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

