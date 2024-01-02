Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.15) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 28th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 241.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZVRA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

