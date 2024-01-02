Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Hexcel in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

HXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.36.

Hexcel Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $73.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hexcel by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

