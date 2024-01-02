Zacks Research Comments on Ventas, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ventas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ventas’ FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

VTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.62.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $49.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08. Ventas has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,988.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

