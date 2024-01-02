Zacks Research Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $8.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.36. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $10.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$58.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.32. The stock has a market cap of C$15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.29. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$43.23 and a 52-week high of C$70.61.

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.39 by C($0.06). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

