Zacks Research Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.24. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $43.92 on Monday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,170,000 after buying an additional 170,088 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,609,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ovintiv by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.