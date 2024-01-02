Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Scotiabank cut Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

Shares of ENPH opened at $132.14 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $271.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

