YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,101,052,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,829,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVV opened at $477.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $369.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $454.22 and a 200-day moving average of $447.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $379.60 and a 52 week high of $479.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

