Xponance Inc. Sells 1,525 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

MAR stock opened at $225.51 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.42 and a 1-year high of $226.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.13. The firm has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

