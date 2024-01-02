Xponance Inc. Purchases 343 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 15.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Humana by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Humana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its stake in Humana by 10.6% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,710,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $457.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $487.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

