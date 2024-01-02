Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $235.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.68. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $240.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,290 shares of company stock valued at $49,380,030. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

