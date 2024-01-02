Xponance Inc. Has $9.77 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,531 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $121.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

