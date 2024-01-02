Xponance Inc. Has $8.04 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. HSBC began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $231.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.68 and a 200-day moving average of $212.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.