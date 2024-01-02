Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CME Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,703 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL raised its position in shares of CME Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $105,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.00.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $210.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $223.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.58 and its 200-day moving average is $204.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

