Xponance Inc. Buys 177,855 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,855 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.96. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

