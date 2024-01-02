WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.34. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter.
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
