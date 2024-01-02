Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 11/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 4th. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance has set its FY24 guidance at $3.20-3.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $3.20-$3.50 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,192,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,132,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,794,000 after buying an additional 358,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,592,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $124,244,000 after buying an additional 283,941 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

