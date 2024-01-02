Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average of $70.54. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $61.21 and a 52 week high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $52,413,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 26.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at $13,584,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 515,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after buying an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.