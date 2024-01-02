Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,657,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 3,000,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

