Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,657,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 3,000,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Virgin Money UK Price Performance
Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.
About Virgin Money UK
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Virgin Money UK
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 2 gene-editing stocks reshaping hereditary disease treatments
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- 4 reasons to buy Dutch Bros stock over Starbucks
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Weight Watchers gains from Oprah’s GLP-1 weight-loss
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.