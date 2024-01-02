Vicus Capital Purchases Shares of 1,276 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,807 shares of company stock worth $60,351,164. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $486.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.22 and a 52-week high of $500.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.