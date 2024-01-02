Vicus Capital Purchases 841 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 117.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Adobe by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $596.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.41. The company has a market capitalization of $271.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

