Vicus Capital Purchases 2,156 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vicus Capital increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,765 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in General Motors were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

