Vicus Capital Purchases 2,117 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $157.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

