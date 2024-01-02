Vicus Capital Invests $331,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.4% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 604,675 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,809,000 after acquiring an additional 118,548 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,009.4% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 19,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 17,635 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 81,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $63.53. The company has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

