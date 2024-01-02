Vicus Capital Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Boeing were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

BA opened at $260.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.60. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.69 billion, a PE ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

