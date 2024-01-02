Vicus Capital Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.22% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $664,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 34,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUMG opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $402.14 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

