Vicus Capital Has $494,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 150.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in RTX were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 122.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of RTX opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

