Vicus Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH stock opened at $108.26 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.80 and its 200 day moving average is $103.34.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

