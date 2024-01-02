Vicus Capital Acquires New Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TRV opened at $190.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.91 and its 200-day moving average is $170.62.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.