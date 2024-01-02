Vicus Capital Acquires New Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

MetLife Stock Down 0.2 %

MET opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.