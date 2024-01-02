Vicus Capital Acquires New Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MET has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.
MET opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
